Court Drama Unfolds Over Vikas Dubey Web Series 'UP 77'

The Delhi High Court is reviewing a plea by the wife of the late gangster Vikas Dubey to halt the release of a web series, 'UP 77', reportedly based on his life. The series is set for release on December 25. Discussions are scheduled for further hearing on Wednesday.

Vikas Dubey
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened on a plea from the late gangster Vikas Dubey's wife, seeking to prevent the release of 'UP 77', a web series allegedly depicting his life.

Set to premiere on December 25 on Waves OTT, the series has prompted legal concerns from Dubey's family.

During the hearing, Justice Sachin Datta issued a notice to the producers and the Centre, deferring the matter until Wednesday for further deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

