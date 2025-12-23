Court Drama Unfolds Over Vikas Dubey Web Series 'UP 77'

The Delhi High Court has intervened on a plea from the late gangster Vikas Dubey's wife, seeking to prevent the release of 'UP 77', a web series allegedly depicting his life.

Set to premiere on December 25 on Waves OTT, the series has prompted legal concerns from Dubey's family.

During the hearing, Justice Sachin Datta issued a notice to the producers and the Centre, deferring the matter until Wednesday for further deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)