New Charges Emerge Against Comedian Russell Brand Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

British authorities have leveled new counts of rape and sexual assault against comedian Russell Brand, involving two additional women, dating back to 2009, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service announced.

The 50-year-old comedian, previously charged in April with multiple sexual offenses, continues to face legal scrutiny as claims against him grow. The prior allegations led to an 18-month investigation following accusations from four women.

Brand, who denied the allegations in court, is expected to stand trial next June. The controversial figure, famous for his audacious stand-up routines and battles with addiction, insists on his innocence in fervent public statements.