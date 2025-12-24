New Charges Emerge Against Comedian Russell Brand Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
British authorities have filed additional rape and sexual assault charges against comedian Russell Brand, involving two more women and dating back to 2009. Brand, who has denied the allegations, is already facing similar charges from four other women. A trial is scheduled for June next year.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British authorities have leveled new counts of rape and sexual assault against comedian Russell Brand, involving two additional women, dating back to 2009, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service announced.
The 50-year-old comedian, previously charged in April with multiple sexual offenses, continues to face legal scrutiny as claims against him grow. The prior allegations led to an 18-month investigation following accusations from four women.
Brand, who denied the allegations in court, is expected to stand trial next June. The controversial figure, famous for his audacious stand-up routines and battles with addiction, insists on his innocence in fervent public statements.
ALSO READ
New Charges Against Comedian Russell Brand: A Legal Battle Unfolds
Comedian Russell Brand Faces New Legal Charges Amid Ongoing Trial
Diamond Mogul Choksi's Legal Battle: FEO Status Upheld in PNB Scam
AI Giants Face Legal Battle Over Copyrighted Book Use
Contention Rises Over 'UP 77': A Web Series Sparks Legal Battle