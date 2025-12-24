Left Menu

New Charges Emerge Against Comedian Russell Brand Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

British authorities have filed additional rape and sexual assault charges against comedian Russell Brand, involving two more women and dating back to 2009. Brand, who has denied the allegations, is already facing similar charges from four other women. A trial is scheduled for June next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-12-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 00:45 IST
New Charges Emerge Against Comedian Russell Brand Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
Russell Brand
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British authorities have leveled new counts of rape and sexual assault against comedian Russell Brand, involving two additional women, dating back to 2009, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service announced.

The 50-year-old comedian, previously charged in April with multiple sexual offenses, continues to face legal scrutiny as claims against him grow. The prior allegations led to an 18-month investigation following accusations from four women.

Brand, who denied the allegations in court, is expected to stand trial next June. The controversial figure, famous for his audacious stand-up routines and battles with addiction, insists on his innocence in fervent public statements.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025