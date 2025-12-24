Left Menu

Malayalam filmmaker P T Kunju Muhammad arrested in molestation case

Renowned Malayalam film director and former MLA P T Kunju Muhammad was arrested regarding an alleged molestation case. He appeared before the police but was granted bail, following a court directive. The complaint emerged during his work selecting films for the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:44 IST
Malayalam film director and former MLA P T Kunju Muhammad has been arrested in connection with an alleged molestation case involving a woman associated with the cinema industry, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources revealed that Muhammad complied with an order to appear at the Cantonment Police Station, where his arrest was formally logged. He was subsequently granted bail, having previously secured legal relief.

Allegations surfaced earlier this month, accusing Muhammad of inappropriate conduct at a hotel during film selection for the International Film Festival of Kerala. The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court stipulated his cooperation in the investigation and ensured his release on bail if arrested. Known for his filmmaking and past role as a Left-supported independent MLA, Muhammad's case continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

