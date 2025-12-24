Left Menu

Court Clears Path for Controversial 'UP 77' Web Series

The Delhi High Court allowed the release of the web series 'UP 77', claimed to be based on gangster Vikas Dubey's life, despite objections from his widow. The court observed that it had no grounds to halt its release, and the producers stated that the series is fictional.

Updated: 24-12-2025 12:32 IST
The Delhi High Court has decided against halting the release of a controversial web series, 'UP 77', following a petition by Richa Dubey, widow of late gangster Vikas Dubey. She argued that the series is a dramatization of her husband's life.

Justice Sachin Datta ruled that there was insufficient basis to interfere with the release at this juncture. The series is set to premiere on the Waves OTT platform, with producers asserting it is a fictional narrative unrelated to actual events.

While the court considered the claimant's concerns of public trauma and harassment, it instructed the producers to issue a statement reinforcing the fictional nature of the portrayal. Further legal discussions are anticipated in January 2026.

