Tensions Rise in West Karbi Anglong: Army Steps In to Restore Order
The Indian Army intervened in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district to stabilize the region after violent clashes between Karbi and Bihari communities resulted in two deaths and over 70 injuries. Authorities focus on restoring peace and address ongoing tensions related to alleged illegal settlers.
The Indian Army has been deployed in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district to quell violent clashes between the Karbi and Bihari communities. The state government's intervention followed two deaths and more than 70 injuries, including over 60 police personnel in the unrest at Kheroni.
DGP Harmeet Singh and Defence PRO Lt Col Mahender Rawat confirmed that military presence aims to stabilize the region. The violence, sparked by a controversy over alleged illegal settlers, escalated dramatically when agitators rampaged following the arrest of protestors previously on hunger strike.
The administration is urging community leaders to promote dialogue, while police work to identify perpetrators of the violence. Meanwhile, the state has convened a tripartite meeting to address grievances and seek peaceful resolutions moving forward.
With inputs from agencies.
