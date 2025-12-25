Delhi Metro Ride and Atal Canteen Launch: A Tribute to Vajpayee

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made headlines on Thursday by choosing the city's lifeline, the Delhi Metro, to attend the inauguration of a new Atal Canteen in Lajpat Nagar. The event coincided with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Highlighting her connection with Delhi's residents, Gupta boarded the metro from Delhi Gate and engaged with fellow passengers en route. The choice of travel echoed the legacy of Vajpayee, who was instrumental in conceptualizing and supporting the Delhi Metro project.

The Atal Canteen initiative aims to offer affordable and nutritious meals to the city's economically challenged and daily wage workers. This scheme, honoring Vajpayee, is designed to expand access to subsidized meals across designated city locations.