Inauguration of Rashtriya Prerna Sthal: A Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, a national memorial and complex in tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, coinciding with what would have been his 101st birthday.

Joining Modi were key political figures including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The inauguration ceremony saw Modi warmly received by a crowd, waving the tricolour and chanting slogans in his name.

The memorial complex includes statues of BJP icons Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, alongside Vajpayee. A lotus-shaped museum within the 98,000 square-foot site details the legacy of these leaders. Estimated at a cost of Rs 230 crore and spanning 65 acres, the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal aims to inspire future generations with its emphasis on leadership, national service, and cultural values.

(With inputs from agencies.)