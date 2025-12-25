Global Hindu Gathering: Vishwa Sangh Shibir 2025 to Embrace 'Dharme Sarvam Pratishthitam'

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to attend the valedictory session of the Vishwa Sangh Shibir, an international gathering of Hindu organizations, set for December 28.

The Shibir commenced on Thursday at Kanha Shanti Vanam, drawing approximately 2,000 delegates from 75 countries. This event provides a platform for discussions and cultural exchanges among attendees.

Organized every five years, the Vishwa Sangh Shibir celebrates its 2025 theme 'Dharme Sarvam Pratishthitam'. Hosted by Shri Vishwa Niketan in New Delhi, the event aims to strengthen Indian culture and heritage among Indians overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)