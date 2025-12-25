Left Menu

Global Hindu Gathering: Vishwa Sangh Shibir 2025 to Embrace 'Dharme Sarvam Pratishthitam'

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will attend the closing event of Vishwa Sangh Shibir on December 28. The global Hindu meet at Kanha Shanti Vanam hosts 2,000 delegates from 75 countries. Organized every five years, it encourages exchanging views and promotes Indian culture among the diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:07 IST
Global Hindu Gathering: Vishwa Sangh Shibir 2025 to Embrace 'Dharme Sarvam Pratishthitam'
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to attend the valedictory session of the Vishwa Sangh Shibir, an international gathering of Hindu organizations, set for December 28.

The Shibir commenced on Thursday at Kanha Shanti Vanam, drawing approximately 2,000 delegates from 75 countries. This event provides a platform for discussions and cultural exchanges among attendees.

Organized every five years, the Vishwa Sangh Shibir celebrates its 2025 theme 'Dharme Sarvam Pratishthitam'. Hosted by Shri Vishwa Niketan in New Delhi, the event aims to strengthen Indian culture and heritage among Indians overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025