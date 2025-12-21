Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat to Inaugurate Lifesaving Cancer Hospital

Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS chief, is set to inaugurate the new 140-bed Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Cancer Hospital in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. Built in collaboration with Tata Trust and the state government, the facility aims to provide free and affordable cancer treatment, especially for rural and tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:20 IST
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is scheduled to inaugurate the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Cancer Hospital in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, on Monday. The announcement was made by former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The 140-bed hospital is a collaborative effort involving Tata Trust and the state government, constructed at a cost of Rs 280 crore. It promises to be a vital healthcare resource for the tribal, rural, and common populace of Vidarbha, equipped with cutting-edge technology for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Echoing the sentiment of hope, Mungantiwar stressed the hospital's mission to provide free treatment for economically disadvantaged, rural patients, with affordable charges for those who can afford it. The RSS chief will officially dedicate this crucial healthcare institution to the public on Monday morning.

