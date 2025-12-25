Amanda Seyfried Shines in 'The Testament of Ann Lee'

Amanda Seyfried takes on the role of Ann Lee, the 18th-century pioneer behind the Shaker movement, in the anticipated film 'The Testament of Ann Lee,' set to hit theaters on Christmas Day. The film delves into Lee's quest for equality and her unique vision for communal living.

Speaking with Reuters, Seyfried expressed her surprise at not having learned about Ann Lee during her American history education. 'I was surprised that I didn't learn about her in my own American history classes,' she stated, voicing a sentiment echoed by many discovering Lee's impact for the first time.

Known for her role in 'Mamma Mia!', Seyfried embraces this historical role with enthusiasm, shedding light on a visionary leader largely unsung in conventional curriculums, and calls attention to Lee's enduring influence on societies promoting collective living and gender equality.

