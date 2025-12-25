Amanda Seyfried Shines in 'The Testament of Ann Lee'
Actress Amanda Seyfried delves deep into the life of Ann Lee, the 18th-century founder of the Shaker movement, in her new film, 'The Testament of Ann Lee.' The film, set for a Christmas Day release, explores Lee's visionary leadership in promoting equality and communal living.
Speaking with Reuters, Seyfried expressed her surprise at not having learned about Ann Lee during her American history education. 'I was surprised that I didn't learn about her in my own American history classes,' she stated, voicing a sentiment echoed by many discovering Lee's impact for the first time.
Known for her role in 'Mamma Mia!', Seyfried embraces this historical role with enthusiasm, shedding light on a visionary leader largely unsung in conventional curriculums, and calls attention to Lee's enduring influence on societies promoting collective living and gender equality.
