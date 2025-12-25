Left Menu

Amanda Seyfried Shines in 'The Testament of Ann Lee'

Actress Amanda Seyfried delves deep into the life of Ann Lee, the 18th-century founder of the Shaker movement, in her new film, 'The Testament of Ann Lee.' The film, set for a Christmas Day release, explores Lee's visionary leadership in promoting equality and communal living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:27 IST
Amanda Seyfried Shines in 'The Testament of Ann Lee'

Amanda Seyfried takes on the role of Ann Lee, the 18th-century pioneer behind the Shaker movement, in the anticipated film 'The Testament of Ann Lee,' set to hit theaters on Christmas Day. The film delves into Lee's quest for equality and her unique vision for communal living.

Speaking with Reuters, Seyfried expressed her surprise at not having learned about Ann Lee during her American history education. 'I was surprised that I didn't learn about her in my own American history classes,' she stated, voicing a sentiment echoed by many discovering Lee's impact for the first time.

Known for her role in 'Mamma Mia!', Seyfried embraces this historical role with enthusiasm, shedding light on a visionary leader largely unsung in conventional curriculums, and calls attention to Lee's enduring influence on societies promoting collective living and gender equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025