Tripura CM Advocates Against Forced Religious Conversions
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stressed the need for a social movement against forced religious conversions, termed as a crime. Speaking on Veer Bal Diwas, he commemorated Sikh Guru Govind Singh's sons for their sacrifice and highlighted reduced Hindu population in Pakistan, urging for international attention.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized the importance of a social movement against forced religious conversions, deeming it a crime.
During his visit to a Gurdwara in Chandmari near Agartala, Saha recalled the sacrifice of the 'Sahibzade', sons of Sikh Guru Govind Singh, on Veer Bal Diwas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas in 2022 to honor 'Sahibzade' Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. Saha highlighted the unjust demise of Guru Govind Singh's sons under Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, exemplifying their courage against forced conversion, while also addressing the decline in Hindu population in Pakistan.
