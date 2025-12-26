Left Menu

Veer Bal Diwas: A Tribute to Valiant Legacy

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta honored the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh during 'Veer Bal Diwas', celebrating their courage and sacrifice. The event featured cultural performances, educational initiatives, and activities across educational institutions. The observance aims to inspire youth with the valiant legacy of the Sahibzadas.

Updated: 26-12-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:59 IST
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh on 'Veer Bal Diwas', emphasizing their courage and sacrifice as timeless inspirations. The commemorative event was held at Thyagaraj Stadium, showcasing cultural performances and launching a special booklet and postal cover to honor their legacy.

Gupta highlighted the significance of 'Veer Bal Diwas' as a day of remembrance and teaching, aiming to impart values of courage, patriotism, and moral strength to the younger generation. She expressed gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of December 26 as the official observance day.

The Delhi government organized diverse activities in schools and colleges, including competitions, storytelling, and digital presentations focusing on bravery and national pride. A laser show at Purana Qila depicted the heroic saga of the Sahibzadas, inspiring attendees with stories of martyrdom and unwavering faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

