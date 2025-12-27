Legal Drama Unfolds: 'Drishyam 3' Producer Sends Notice to Akshaye Khanna

In a startling turn of events, 'Drishyam 3' producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed on Saturday that a legal notice has been dispatched to actor Akshaye Khanna. Pathak asserts that Khanna exited the project after accepting the signing amount and committing to dates, owing to a disagreement over a wig requirement.

Highlighting the rationale behind the legal route, Pathak stated, "He signed our film, he took the signing amount, signed the agreement, and then walked away. We've sent a legal notice, and if there's no response by day's end, further action will ensue in court." Concerns over maintaining film continuity lay at the core of the wig dispute, prompting Khanna's exit according to Pathak.

With compensation sought for financial setbacks due to the actor's abandonment, Pathak is resolute about preserving the film's integrity and his production's reputation. Meanwhile, actor Jaideep Ahlawat steps into a lead role, replacing Khanna. 'Drishyam 3', helmed by Abhishek Pathak and featuring Ajay Devgn, is slated for an October 2026 release.