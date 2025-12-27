Left Menu

Legal Drama Unfolds: 'Drishyam 3' Producer Sends Notice to Akshaye Khanna

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirms legal action against Akshaye Khanna for withdrawing from 'Drishyam 3'. Pathak cites financial losses and breach of contract over Khanna's abrupt exit, which stemmed from a dispute over wearing a wig. Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Khanna in the film, now set for release in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:12 IST
Akshaye Khanna (Photo/Instagram@JioStudios). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling turn of events, 'Drishyam 3' producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed on Saturday that a legal notice has been dispatched to actor Akshaye Khanna. Pathak asserts that Khanna exited the project after accepting the signing amount and committing to dates, owing to a disagreement over a wig requirement.

Highlighting the rationale behind the legal route, Pathak stated, "He signed our film, he took the signing amount, signed the agreement, and then walked away. We've sent a legal notice, and if there's no response by day's end, further action will ensue in court." Concerns over maintaining film continuity lay at the core of the wig dispute, prompting Khanna's exit according to Pathak.

With compensation sought for financial setbacks due to the actor's abandonment, Pathak is resolute about preserving the film's integrity and his production's reputation. Meanwhile, actor Jaideep Ahlawat steps into a lead role, replacing Khanna. 'Drishyam 3', helmed by Abhishek Pathak and featuring Ajay Devgn, is slated for an October 2026 release.

