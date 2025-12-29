Left Menu

Cream Stone Marks Winter with New Flavors and Expansions

Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts introduces a new Seasonal Strawberry Menu, highlights Jamaican Almond Fudge, and expands with new outlets in Hubballi and Belgaum. The brand's Ice Cream Cakes offer a modern twist on celebrations, boosting their market presence and appealing to dessert lovers across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 12:59 IST
In a bid to captivate dessert enthusiasts this winter, Cream Stone Ice Cream Concepts, a premier Indian dessert brand, has unveiled a slew of innovative initiatives. These include a Seasonal Strawberry Menu and the introduction of Jamaican Almond Fudge as the Flavour of the Month in their TUBZ take-home collection. The brand is also expanding its reach with new outlets in Hubballi and Belgaum, alongside promoting a wide range of Ice Cream Cakes tailored for celebrations.

The Seasonal Strawberry Menu by Cream Stone harnesses the winter abundance of strawberries, offering desserts that blend fresh fruit flavors with their signature creamy textures. These new offerings are designed to entice both loyal customers and newcomers alike, providing a delightful balance of freshness and indulgence.

The expansion of their take-home segment is further solidified with Jamaican Almond Fudge, known for its luscious chocolate base and roasted almonds. CEO Mr. Sheetal Patil emphasizes the brand's dedication to celebrating seasonal flavors and enhancing festive moments. The new outlets signify a strategic move to reach dessert aficionados across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

