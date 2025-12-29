Left Menu

Raktabeej 2: Bengali Cinema's Action Spectacle

Raktabeej 2, the 2025 Bengali action film, directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, continues the gripping storyline from its predecessor. With stellar performances by Abir Chatterjee and Mimi Chakraborty, it explores a terrorist threat aiming to disrupt Indo-Bangladesh harmony, celebrated against the backdrop of Durga Puja.

Updated: 29-12-2025 14:38 IST
Raktabeej 2, a 2025 Bengali action film directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, has hit both cinemas and streaming platforms, delivering a thrilling cinematic experience. Released on Mahalaya day, the film strategically aligns with festival holidays, enticing families to the theaters and eventually to ZEE5.

The film stars Abir Chatterjee as investigator Pankaj Sinha and Mimi Chakraborty as Superintendent Sanjukta Mitra. Together with Ankush Hazra, they unravel a terrorist plot designed to fracture Indo-Bangladesh relations, a narrative underscored by Victor Banerjee's portrayal of the Indian President under threat.

Audiences praise the movie for its clean action sequences, the realistic depiction of Durga Puja, and strong performances. Critics note minor flaws, like extended plot explanations and some forced humor. However, the film stands as a testament to Bengali cinema's capability to produce grand action spectacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

