Left Menu

INSV Kaundinya Embarks on Historic Journey: Reviving Ancient Maritime Traditions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the crew of INSV Kaundinya, a stitched-ship technique vessel, as it embarked on a journey from Porbandar, Gujarat to Oman, retracing historic maritime routes. The ship underscores India's naval heritage, involving a collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:10 IST
INSV Kaundinya Embarks on Historic Journey: Reviving Ancient Maritime Traditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his heartfelt wishes to the crew of INSV Kaundinya, an engineless vessel constructed using the ancient stitched-ship technique, as it set sail from Porbandar in Gujarat to Muscat, Oman, retracing ancient maritime routes.

The historic voyage was formally flagged off by Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, in the presence of Oman Ambassador to India, Issa Saleh Al Shibani.

Exemplifying India's rich naval history, the ship was crafted with traditional methods and is the result of a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations to revive indigenous knowledge systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to Madhya Pradesh Sarpanch

Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to Madhya Pradesh Sarpanch

 India
2
Viksit Bharat 2047: Cultivating Innovation Through Education

Viksit Bharat 2047: Cultivating Innovation Through Education

 India
3
Power Dynamics Shift: PMK Founder Elected Amid Family Feud

Power Dynamics Shift: PMK Founder Elected Amid Family Feud

 India
4
Kristen Beams Joins Mumbai Indians as Spin Coach Ahead of 2026 WPL

Kristen Beams Joins Mumbai Indians as Spin Coach Ahead of 2026 WPL

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025