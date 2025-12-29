INSV Kaundinya Embarks on Historic Journey: Reviving Ancient Maritime Traditions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his heartfelt wishes to the crew of INSV Kaundinya, an engineless vessel constructed using the ancient stitched-ship technique, as it set sail from Porbandar in Gujarat to Muscat, Oman, retracing ancient maritime routes.

The historic voyage was formally flagged off by Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, in the presence of Oman Ambassador to India, Issa Saleh Al Shibani.

Exemplifying India's rich naval history, the ship was crafted with traditional methods and is the result of a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations to revive indigenous knowledge systems.

