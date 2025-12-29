Brigitte Bardot's Final Resting Place: A Star Returns to the Riviera

French film icon Brigitte Bardot, who died at age 91, will be laid to rest in the scenic cemetery of Saint-Tropez, a fitting location given her long-standing connection to the area. The actress was renowned both for her cinematic contributions and her devotion to animal welfare.

Neighborhood resident Philippe Volmier, who had known Bardot for three decades, fondly reminisced about their interactions, expressing that the community will deeply miss her warmth and compassion. Volmier recalled an endearing moment when Bardot, ever the animal lover, ended up in the water while saving her dog.

President Emmanuel Macron paid homage to Bardot, highlighting her embodiment of freedom and her universal appeal. Despite spending her later years in seclusion with her beloved pets, Bardot remained a luminous French icon, leaving an indelible mark on both the arts and society.

