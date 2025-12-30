Left Menu

TMC Strikes Back: Amit Shah's Claims Under Fire

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) contested Home Minister Amit Shah's recent assertions about the BJP's anticipated success in the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections. TMC leaders criticized Shah's claims of future political dominance and his comments on the state's safety and development issues, while dismissing BJP's polarising tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:52 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday refuted Home Minister Amit Shah's assertions about securing a two-thirds majority in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, labeling them as baseless.

Senior TMC leader Bratya Basu dismissed Shah's predictions, claiming BJP would struggle to surpass the 50-seat mark and accusing Shah of being more of a political tourist.

Shah's additional comments on women's safety and industrial decline in Bengal were met with strong rebuttals from TMC, who argued that the BJP's own record on women's rights is questionable, and that Bengal has been attracting significant industrial investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

