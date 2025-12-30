TMC Strikes Back: Amit Shah's Claims Under Fire

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday refuted Home Minister Amit Shah's assertions about securing a two-thirds majority in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, labeling them as baseless.

Senior TMC leader Bratya Basu dismissed Shah's predictions, claiming BJP would struggle to surpass the 50-seat mark and accusing Shah of being more of a political tourist.

Shah's additional comments on women's safety and industrial decline in Bengal were met with strong rebuttals from TMC, who argued that the BJP's own record on women's rights is questionable, and that Bengal has been attracting significant industrial investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)