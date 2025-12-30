BJP's Nitin Nabin Gears Up for Grand Ramnavami Celebrations

Nitin Nabin, the BJP's national working president, has officially called on the Ramnavami committee in Patna to begin preparations for next year's festival, set for March 26. This announcement came during his three-day visit to his hometown.

In his address, Nabin mentioned his longstanding involvement with the Shri Shri Ramnavami Shobha Yatra committee, underscoring the importance of early preparations given the limited time between the Holi and Ramnavami festivals. He emphasized that meetings should commence at the micro level to ensure a smooth event.

The BJP noted that Nabin will be engaging with party workers during his visit. Additionally, he plans to honor his late father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, during a commemorative event on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)