Andhra Pradesh Expands: Two New Districts Unveiled

The government of Andhra Pradesh has officially increased the state's district count to 28 through a recent notification. Polavaram and Markapuram are the two newly formed districts, each established with designated headquarters.

The changes are integral to the state's broader reorganisation efforts, which will be effective starting December 31. As a part of this process, the government has also approved five new revenue divisions.

The reorganisation features adjustments in boundaries of revenue divisions and mandals, reflecting a comprehensive restructuring plan endorsed by the state cabinet on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)