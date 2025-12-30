Left Menu

Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon Pedals Through Bihar Celebrating Unity

The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon aims to honor a tribal icon and promote unity, travelling through Bihar on its 1,300 km journey from Ranchi to Delhi. This national event, involving NCC cadets, symbolizes courage, unity, and cultural pride, and will conclude with a ceremonial welcome in the capital.

Updated: 30-12-2025 19:17 IST
Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon Pedals Through Bihar Celebrating Unity
The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, commemorating the legacy of a revered tribal figure to promote national unity, has reached Bihar on the third day of its journey. The event, flagged off by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, began on December 28 in Ranchi.

Covering a total distance of 1,300 km towards Delhi, the cyclothon proceeds under the theme 'Shaurya ke kadam, kranti ki ore' with participants making their way through Bihar, a state steeped in cultural heritage and rich traditions. On Tuesday, the contingent resumed its rally from Hazaribag and received a warm welcome in Barachati.

The cyclists will continue towards Aurangabad, spreading messages of courage, unity, and cultural pride. The trek involves officers and 16 NCC cadets, including girls, and will conclude in Delhi on January 16, culminating at the PM's NCC Rally on January 28, 2026.

