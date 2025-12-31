Unraveling Earworms: The Catchy Tunes Stuck in Your Head

Wollongong, Dec 31 (The Conversation) - You're concentrating on a report in a silent room, yet a catchy tune—an 'earworm'—won't stop repeating in your mind.

Studies indicate earworms are more common in frequent music listeners, with over 90% experiencing them weekly. These musical snippets are likely when songs are familiar or recently heard. A 2015 study revealed participants reporting earworms after hearing a song several times. Intriguingly, the auditory association cortex plays a larger role in these musical mental images.

Earworms can affect working memory, making tasks more challenging. Australian research shows earworms crowding out important information. While they can be pleasant, those with OCD may find them troublesome, though research varies on whether OCD individuals experience more earworms. Chewing gum might help disrupt their repetitive cycle, according to British researchers.

