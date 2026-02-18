Left Menu

ECB Leadership Rumors Dismissed by French Governor

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau dismissed reports suggesting that ECB President Christine Lagarde plans to leave her post early. Villeroy labeled the information as a 'rumour' and emphasized that no one has requested his early departure, marking it as a personal decision.

Paris | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:09 IST
French Bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has labeled the recent report on European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's alleged early resignation as mere rumor, stating the matter is not substantiated with credible information.

Villeroy, a trusted policymaker within the ECB, addressed the French parliamentary committee and clarified that he has not been asked to vacate his post early. His decision to stand down in June, ahead of his term's official end, is a personal choice.

The Bank of France governor's comments come amid swirling speculation regarding leadership changes within the European Central Bank, with Villeroy underlining the lack of official communication regarding Lagarde's position.

