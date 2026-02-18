ECB Leadership Rumors Dismissed by French Governor

French Bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau has labeled the recent report on European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's alleged early resignation as mere rumor, stating the matter is not substantiated with credible information.

Villeroy, a trusted policymaker within the ECB, addressed the French parliamentary committee and clarified that he has not been asked to vacate his post early. His decision to stand down in June, ahead of his term's official end, is a personal choice.

The Bank of France governor's comments come amid swirling speculation regarding leadership changes within the European Central Bank, with Villeroy underlining the lack of official communication regarding Lagarde's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)