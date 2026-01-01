TVS Motor's Remarkable December Sales Surge 50%

TVS Motor Company announced a robust 50% rise in sales for December 2025, delivering a total of 4,81,389 units compared to 3,21,687 in December 2024.

The company highlighted a 48% spike in two-wheeler sales, with domestic sales surging 54% to reach 3,30,362 units, clearly underscoring strong consumer demand.

Motorcycle sales rose 50%, reaching 2,16,867 units, while scooters climbed 48% to 1,98,017 units. Electric vehicle sales experienced the most dramatic growth, skyrocketing 77% to 35,605 units. Additionally, international business enjoyed a 40% increase in sales to 1,46,022 units.

