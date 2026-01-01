TVS Motor's Remarkable December Sales Surge 50%
TVS Motor Company reported a 50% increase in sales for December 2025, with pronounced growth in motorcycle, scooter, and electric vehicle sales. Domestic and international sales showed significant gains, reflecting the company's robust market performance.
TVS Motor Company announced a robust 50% rise in sales for December 2025, delivering a total of 4,81,389 units compared to 3,21,687 in December 2024.
The company highlighted a 48% spike in two-wheeler sales, with domestic sales surging 54% to reach 3,30,362 units, clearly underscoring strong consumer demand.
Motorcycle sales rose 50%, reaching 2,16,867 units, while scooters climbed 48% to 1,98,017 units. Electric vehicle sales experienced the most dramatic growth, skyrocketing 77% to 35,605 units. Additionally, international business enjoyed a 40% increase in sales to 1,46,022 units.
