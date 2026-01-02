Delhi Dog Counting Controversy: Misinformation Sparks FIR
Delhi Police registered an FIR based on a complaint by the Directorate of Education concerning alleged misinformation circulating on social media regarding a circular about appointing nodal officers for stray dogs. Education Minister Ashish Sood accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of spreading false information, leading to the police complaint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:02 IST
- India
On Friday, Delhi Police registered an FIR following a complaint by the Directorate of Education over misinformation circulated on social media about a circular concerning nodal officers for stray dogs.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood accused Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, of spreading 'false information' regarding teachers counting stray dogs.
The complaint, filed at Civil Lines police station, demands legal action, citing the circulation of misleading information online.
