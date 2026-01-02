Delhi Dog Counting Controversy: Misinformation Sparks FIR

On Friday, Delhi Police registered an FIR following a complaint by the Directorate of Education over misinformation circulated on social media about a circular concerning nodal officers for stray dogs.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood accused Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, of spreading 'false information' regarding teachers counting stray dogs.

The complaint, filed at Civil Lines police station, demands legal action, citing the circulation of misleading information online.