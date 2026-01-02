Left Menu

Helmet Controversy in Kashmir's Cricket League Sparks Enquiry

A cricketer from south Kashmir, Furqan Ul Haq, wore a helmet bearing the Palestinian flag during a private cricket tournament in Jammu, prompting a preliminary police enquiry due to potential public order concerns. The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association disassociated itself from the unrecognized event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:17 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police initiated a preliminary enquiry on Friday after Furqan Ul Haq, a cricketer from south Kashmir, wore a helmet adorned with the Palestinian flag during a private cricket match in Jammu. The incident raised concerns about potential public order implications.

Footage of the match, part of the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League, showcased Haq wearing the controversial helmet, prompting discussion online. The local police, citing the sensitivity of the issue, launched an enquiry under Section 173(3) of the BNSS at Domana police station to explore the intent and possible connections associated with the act.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association clarified that it has no ties to the event, which follows a previous controversy involving the Indian Heaven Premier League's abrupt cessation in Srinagar, affecting numerous cricketers and associated parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

