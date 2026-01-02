Left Menu

Turning the Tables: How a Cyber Scam Victim Outwitted Conmen

A short film inspired by a real-life Kanpur incident, where a man countered cyber fraudsters, has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Featuring Nana Patekar, the film educates the public on cyber safety, focusing on scams involving fake police officers and digital arrests without legal basis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative approach to cyber safety, the Uttar Pradesh Police have released a short film inspired by a real-life incident in Kanpur. The film highlights how a vigilant citizen turned the tables on cyber fraudsters attempting a 'digital arrest.'

The film, starring Nana Patekar, illustrates the man's quick thinking in exposing the conmen, emphasizing that awareness and presence of mind can thwart cyber criminals. This initiative, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is part of a broader strategy by the state police to combat cyber crime under the guidance of DGP Rajeev Krishna.

Amid increased focus on cyber safety, the short film debunks the myth of 'digital arrests' and cautions against scams involving fake law enforcement. It is available on all official social media platforms of the Uttar Pradesh Police to maximize its reach and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

