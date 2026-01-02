Kerala's Cultural Splendor: Theyyam Takes Center Stage at Legislative Assembly

The Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival is set to transform the Assembly premises into a cultural hub this January. Celebrating its fourth edition, the festival promises a confluence of books, art, and tradition, bringing the northern Kerala ritual art form Theyyam to the state capital.

Scheduled from January 7 to 13, 2026, with Theyyam performances from January 8 to 12, the festival seeks to engage book lovers and art enthusiasts. The performances, organized by the Mahe Theyyam Heritage Committee, are led by Padma Shri awardee E P Narayanan. Culture Minister Saji Cherian and Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer will inaugurate the Theyyam segment.

The diverse forms of Theyyam presented include Pookkuttichathan Thira and Muthappan Vellattam, among others, concluding with a Kalaripayattu demonstration. The Legislative Assembly complex provides greater visibility and accessibility, allowing visitors to experience Kerala's vibrant cultural heritage in Thiruvananthapuram.

