Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Faces Controversy Over IPL Signing Amid Political Firestorm

Shah Rukh Khan is embroiled in a heated controversy following his IPL team's decision to sign Bangladeshi player Musafizur Rahman. Political leaders voiced their discontent, arguing the move disrespects Hindu victims in Bangladesh. Despite criticism, Shah Rukh's supporters assert he is unfairly targeted due to his Muslim identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:28 IST
Shah Rukh Khan Faces Controversy Over IPL Signing Amid Political Firestorm
Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

The celebrated Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan, finds himself amidst a growing controversy linked to his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), signing Bangladeshi cricketer Musafizur Rahman. The decision sparked a political uproar, with BJP and Shiv Sena leaders voicing strong objections, citing the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh.

BJP's Sangeet Som and Shiv Sena's Krishna Hegde condemned the inclusion of the Bangladeshi player, labeling the move as 'traitorous' and calling for a ban by the IPL and BCCI. Spiritual leader Rambhadracharya added his criticism, questioning Shah Rukh Khan's national allegiance.

Conversely, Congress' Bhai Jagtap and other supporters rallied behind the actor, criticizing the BJP-RSS for having a 'double-faced policy' and accusing them of politicizing the issue due to Shah Rukh Khan's Muslim identity. TMC's Kunal Ghosh and Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi also questioned the political motivations behind the controversy.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

 India
2
Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

Delhi Advances in Air Quality with Revocation of GRAP Stage-III

 India
3
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds

Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Fu...

 India
4
Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026