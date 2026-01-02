Shah Rukh Khan Faces Controversy Over IPL Signing Amid Political Firestorm

The celebrated Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan, finds himself amidst a growing controversy linked to his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), signing Bangladeshi cricketer Musafizur Rahman. The decision sparked a political uproar, with BJP and Shiv Sena leaders voicing strong objections, citing the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh.

BJP's Sangeet Som and Shiv Sena's Krishna Hegde condemned the inclusion of the Bangladeshi player, labeling the move as 'traitorous' and calling for a ban by the IPL and BCCI. Spiritual leader Rambhadracharya added his criticism, questioning Shah Rukh Khan's national allegiance.

Conversely, Congress' Bhai Jagtap and other supporters rallied behind the actor, criticizing the BJP-RSS for having a 'double-faced policy' and accusing them of politicizing the issue due to Shah Rukh Khan's Muslim identity. TMC's Kunal Ghosh and Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi also questioned the political motivations behind the controversy.