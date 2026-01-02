Legacy in Harmony: Trust to Uphold Zubeen Garg's Vision

The family of the renowned singer Zubeen Garg announced the launch of a trust in his memory, dedicated to advancing his societal goals, at a Guwahati press conference.

Speaking at the event, Garg's wife, Garima, and sister, Palmee Borthakur, detailed the trust's mission to continue the artist's work, which includes nurturing young talent and conserving nature. The initiative will also focus on safeguarding Garg's intellectual property rights.

The trust seeks close collaboration with the 'Kalaguru Artists Foundation' and the 'Abhinaya: Jonkie Borthakur Performing Arts Academy' to introduce new educational initiatives. Established from the family's Kharghuli property, the trust honors the singer's legacy, as the investigation into his death progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)