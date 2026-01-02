Left Menu

Legacy in Harmony: Trust to Uphold Zubeen Garg's Vision

The family of the late singer Zubeen Garg will establish a trust in his name to further his causes, focusing on nature conservation, young talent promotion, and protecting intellectual property rights. The trust collaborates with existing cultural foundations and aims to preserve Garg’s creative legacy for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:11 IST
Legacy in Harmony: Trust to Uphold Zubeen Garg's Vision
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The family of the renowned singer Zubeen Garg announced the launch of a trust in his memory, dedicated to advancing his societal goals, at a Guwahati press conference.

Speaking at the event, Garg's wife, Garima, and sister, Palmee Borthakur, detailed the trust's mission to continue the artist's work, which includes nurturing young talent and conserving nature. The initiative will also focus on safeguarding Garg's intellectual property rights.

The trust seeks close collaboration with the 'Kalaguru Artists Foundation' and the 'Abhinaya: Jonkie Borthakur Performing Arts Academy' to introduce new educational initiatives. Established from the family's Kharghuli property, the trust honors the singer's legacy, as the investigation into his death progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Yemen's Gulf Rift Deepens

Escalating Tensions: Yemen's Gulf Rift Deepens

 Global
2
Operation Cy-Hawk: Unraveling the Rs 180 Crore Cyber-Fraud Syndicate

Operation Cy-Hawk: Unraveling the Rs 180 Crore Cyber-Fraud Syndicate

 India
3
Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

Ex-IPS Officer on Hunger Strike for CCTV Evidence Disclosure

 India
4
Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National Shooting Championship

Ameerah Arshad Shines with Gold in Intense 10m Air Rifle Final at National S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026