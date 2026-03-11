Turbulent Debates in Punjab Assembly Over Khaira's Remarks

A fiery clash unfolded in the Punjab Assembly as AAP and Congress legislators locked horns over alleged derogatory comments made by opposition MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira about women. The controversy stemmed from a social media post believed to undermine women celebrating the state's 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satkar Yojna'.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema reignited the issue during the budget session, demanding an apology from Khaira, and proposing his potential expulsion if he refused. Tensions soared as Khaira reacted sharply to Cheema's condemnations, with gestures and challenges exchanged across the House's floor.

As the confrontation escalated, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan intervened by adjourning the session for a brief period. Despite resumed proceedings, chaos persisted with consistent protests from both sides, culminating in mass walkouts by Congress members, as calls for apologies and counter-condemnations continued to echo.

(With inputs from agencies.)