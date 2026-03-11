Prime Minister Modi Calls for Truth Amid West Asia Conflict's LPG Impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally in Tamil Nadu, called on citizens to remain calm amidst an LPG shortage triggered by the conflict in West Asia. Addressing the NDA meeting, he attacked the ruling DMK for corruption and dynasty politics, urging voters to consider the NDA's potential for change.

During the rally, Modi underlined the significance of truth and reliable information, assuring that his government prioritizes India's interests. He expressed confidence in overcoming challenges like the current LPG crisis, which has heavily impacted the hotel industry, amidst fears of an increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Additionally, Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 5,650 crore aimed at creating jobs and criticized the DMK's governance failures, particularly in law and order issues, and crimes against women. He emphasized a strong desire for change in Tamil Nadu, advocating for the NDA as a path towards development and honest governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)