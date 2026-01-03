Dramatic Rescue: Lost Trekkers Safe After Dhauladhar Ordeal
Four trekkers from Delhi were rescued by police after getting lost near the Dhauladhar mountain range while returning from a trek to Triund. They contacted the District Disaster Management Authority for help. Mcleodganj police swiftly located and saved them in dense forests within hours.
In a swift rescue operation near the Dhauladhar mountain range, four trekkers from Delhi, who had lost their way during a return hike from Triund, were safely located and rescued. The incident, which occurred on January 1, involved the trekkers contacting authorities after realizing they were lost.
The dense forest and unfamiliar terrain posed significant challenges, but the group managed to communicate their location to the District Disaster Management Authority using a phone. Prompt action by the Mcleodganj police ensured the safe recovery of all four men within just four hours.
Police officials disseminated the information on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of quick coordination between the trekkers and authorities in ensuring a successful rescue operation.
With inputs from agencies.
