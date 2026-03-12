Mobile Dispute Heats Up: Boiling Milk Attack in Himachal Pradesh

A domestic spat in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, took a violent turn on Tuesday night when a woman threw boiling milk at her husband during an argument over phone usage. Dharampal, the victim, lodged a police complaint after sustaining minor injuries.

The incident occurred in Jamnol village, Sarkaghat area, while the couple was having dinner. Dharampal had asked his wife, Neena, to stop using her mobile phone, which led to an argument. In a fit of anger, Neena hurled hot milk at him, causing burns.

According to the police, Neena has been charged under Section 125 of the BNS for endangering human life. Family members responded quickly to Dharampal's cries and transported him to the hospital. The legal proceedings are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)