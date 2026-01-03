Left Menu

Blind Professor’s Generous Donation Illuminates Hearts

A retired professor, Dharampal, who has been blind since birth, donated Rs 1 lakh to the district Red Cross Society in Hamirpur. Known for his tabla expertise, Dharampal has taught many successful students. His donation was appreciated by Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh, highlighting the Red Cross's commitment to aiding the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:36 IST
A commendable act of generosity has come from a retired professor, Dharampal, who donated Rs 1 lakh to the Red Cross Society in Hamirpur despite his blindness. The donation aims to support the underprivileged, demonstrating the impact of selfless giving.

Dharampal, from Bag Chauki village, has been blind since birth but has built a notable reputation as a tabla player. Over the years, he has trained numerous students, many of whom have achieved national and international acclaim.

Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh, who also serves as the President of the district Red Cross Society, praised Dharampal's contribution, emphasizing the organization's mission to help those in need and calling upon the community to follow suit in support of the less fortunate.

