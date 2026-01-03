Left Menu

Empowering the Underprivileged: A Call for Bank Reforms

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized prioritizing support for the underserved segments of society at a UCO Bank event in Himachal Pradesh. He lauded Indira Gandhi's banking nationalization initiatives and cautioned against risky investment schemes. The renovated UCO Bank aims to enhance local banking services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:32 IST
Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, underscored the importance of banking institutions prioritizing underprivileged communities during the inauguration of a renovated UCO Bank branch in Una district.

Agnihotri highlighted Indira Gandhi's role in the banking sector's growth, attributing the expansion and security of banking services to her policies. He advised against intimidating those unable to repay loans genuinely and emphasized humane treatment.

The Deputy Chief Minister cautioned against investment frauds, particularly in cryptocurrencies, urging vigilance. The renovated bank branch is expected to provide enhanced and modern banking facilities to local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

