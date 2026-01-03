Empowering the Underprivileged: A Call for Bank Reforms

Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, underscored the importance of banking institutions prioritizing underprivileged communities during the inauguration of a renovated UCO Bank branch in Una district.

Agnihotri highlighted Indira Gandhi's role in the banking sector's growth, attributing the expansion and security of banking services to her policies. He advised against intimidating those unable to repay loans genuinely and emphasized humane treatment.

The Deputy Chief Minister cautioned against investment frauds, particularly in cryptocurrencies, urging vigilance. The renovated bank branch is expected to provide enhanced and modern banking facilities to local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)