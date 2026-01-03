Grand Preparations Unveiled for Annual Attukal Pongala Festival

Kerala is gearing up for the grand annual Attukal Pongala festival, set to take place from February 23 to March 4. Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty led a review meeting to assess progress and ensure the event's arrangements are on track.

A highlight of the festival is the adherence to a green protocol, with efforts being made to maintain environmental standards. Police presence will be strong, with 3,640 personnel deployed for law and order. Medical teams will include specialists, and facilities are ready to handle potential emergencies.

Transport logistics are robust, with 800 special bus services by KSRTC and additional train services. Waste management efforts are significant to handle the massive turnout, while a 'green army' will ensure organizations comply with eco-friendly practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)