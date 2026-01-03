Jharkhand's Touristic Transformation: CM Soren's Vision for Dhurwa Dam
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited Ranchi's picnic spots to ensure their cleanliness and safety. He directed the development of an action plan to boost tourism at Dhurwa Dam. These efforts aim to enhance local attractions, create job opportunities, and encourage community involvement in tourism projects.
In a significant move to bolster Jharkhand's tourism sector, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has personally assessed the current state of Ranchi's popular picnic locations. During his visit, he directed officials to ensure these spots provide safe and clean experiences for visitors.
Soren emphasized the untapped potential of Dhurwa Dam as a tourist hotspot, urging for a phased action plan to systematically develop the area. This initiative aims not only to enhance the region's appeal but also to generate local employment opportunities.
The Chief Minister engaged with local residents and shopkeepers, assuring them that government plans will focus on collaborative growth through community involvement. He also toured the Judicial Academy in Dhurwa, evaluating its infrastructure alongside senior officials.
