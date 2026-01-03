Left Menu

Jharkhand's Touristic Transformation: CM Soren's Vision for Dhurwa Dam

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited Ranchi's picnic spots to ensure their cleanliness and safety. He directed the development of an action plan to boost tourism at Dhurwa Dam. These efforts aim to enhance local attractions, create job opportunities, and encourage community involvement in tourism projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:20 IST
Jharkhand's Touristic Transformation: CM Soren's Vision for Dhurwa Dam
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster Jharkhand's tourism sector, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has personally assessed the current state of Ranchi's popular picnic locations. During his visit, he directed officials to ensure these spots provide safe and clean experiences for visitors.

Soren emphasized the untapped potential of Dhurwa Dam as a tourist hotspot, urging for a phased action plan to systematically develop the area. This initiative aims not only to enhance the region's appeal but also to generate local employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister engaged with local residents and shopkeepers, assuring them that government plans will focus on collaborative growth through community involvement. He also toured the Judicial Academy in Dhurwa, evaluating its infrastructure alongside senior officials.

TRENDING

1
Delcy Rodriguez: The Rising Power in Venezuelan Politics

Delcy Rodriguez: The Rising Power in Venezuelan Politics

 Global
2
India's Rising Stars Triumph in Youth ODI Against South Africa

India's Rising Stars Triumph in Youth ODI Against South Africa

 South Africa
3
High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League Auction

High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League ...

 India
4
Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026