Weaving Growth: India's Textile Vision 2030
The upcoming Textiles Ministers' National Conference in Guwahati will discuss strategies to establish India as a global textile hub, aligning with a national vision of a $350 billion industry and $100 billion in exports by 2030. Topics include infrastructure, investment, and the Northeast's unique textile capabilities.
The Textiles Ministers' National Conference is set to commence in Guwahati on Thursday, focusing on 'India's Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation'. Organized by the Ministry of Textiles in collaboration with the state government, the event aims to strategize positioning India as a global textiles manufacturing hub.
The two-day conference will see participation from Union and state ministers, as well as senior government officials. Discussions will target a national strategy to develop a $350 billion textile industry and achieve $100 billion in exports by 2030. The conference will delve into infrastructure, investment, exports, competitiveness, raw materials, technical textiles, R&D, and revitalization of traditional textiles.
Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and MoS Pabitra Margherita will be among the key attendees. A special conclave on 'Strengthening and Empowering the Textiles Sector of the North-Eastern Region of India' will also take place, emphasizing silk, handloom, and bamboo-based textiles, along with promoting women-led enterprises.
