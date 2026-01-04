Left Menu

Weaving Growth: India's Textile Vision 2030

The upcoming Textiles Ministers' National Conference in Guwahati will discuss strategies to establish India as a global textile hub, aligning with a national vision of a $350 billion industry and $100 billion in exports by 2030. Topics include infrastructure, investment, and the Northeast's unique textile capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:30 IST
The Textiles Ministers' National Conference is set to commence in Guwahati on Thursday, focusing on 'India's Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation'. Organized by the Ministry of Textiles in collaboration with the state government, the event aims to strategize positioning India as a global textiles manufacturing hub.

The two-day conference will see participation from Union and state ministers, as well as senior government officials. Discussions will target a national strategy to develop a $350 billion textile industry and achieve $100 billion in exports by 2030. The conference will delve into infrastructure, investment, exports, competitiveness, raw materials, technical textiles, R&D, and revitalization of traditional textiles.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and MoS Pabitra Margherita will be among the key attendees. A special conclave on 'Strengthening and Empowering the Textiles Sector of the North-Eastern Region of India' will also take place, emphasizing silk, handloom, and bamboo-based textiles, along with promoting women-led enterprises.

