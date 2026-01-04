Weaving Growth: India's Textile Vision 2030

The Textiles Ministers' National Conference is set to commence in Guwahati on Thursday, focusing on 'India's Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation'. Organized by the Ministry of Textiles in collaboration with the state government, the event aims to strategize positioning India as a global textiles manufacturing hub.

The two-day conference will see participation from Union and state ministers, as well as senior government officials. Discussions will target a national strategy to develop a $350 billion textile industry and achieve $100 billion in exports by 2030. The conference will delve into infrastructure, investment, exports, competitiveness, raw materials, technical textiles, R&D, and revitalization of traditional textiles.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and MoS Pabitra Margherita will be among the key attendees. A special conclave on 'Strengthening and Empowering the Textiles Sector of the North-Eastern Region of India' will also take place, emphasizing silk, handloom, and bamboo-based textiles, along with promoting women-led enterprises.

