Triumphant Sweep: 'One Battle After Another' Dominates NSFC Awards 2025

'One Battle After Another' proved to be the cinematic darling at the 2025 National Society of Film Critics (NSFC) Awards, sweeping the field with four wins, including the coveted Best Picture accolade, as reported by Variety. The film's triumph was bolstered by wins for Paul Thomas Anderson in the Best Director category, and supporting roles claimed by Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro.

However, the spotlight did not shine on lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio, as Ethan Hawke secured the Best Actor title for his role as Lorenz Hart in 'Blue Moon,' a film by Richard Linklater. The competition was fierce, with Wagner Moura and Michael B. Jordan as notable runners-up. Additionally, 'The Secret Agent' and 'Sinners' garnered significant acclaim, being awarded for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Cinematography, respectively.

The NSFC chair, Justin Chang, remarked that 2025 was a remarkable year for films, emphasizing themes of revolution and solidarity. He expressed enthusiasm for honoring projects like 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners,' acknowledging them especially in a challenging landscape for journalism and filmmaking. The winners' list capped an outstanding year, highlighting the industry's creative triumphs.