Edie Falco Ventures into 'Another Whole World' with 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Edie Falco, portraying antagonist General Ardmore in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' describes working with James Cameron as stepping into 'another whole world.' Falco praises Cameron's innovative approach to filmmaking and shares her admiration for his imagination and creativity, marking her role in the film as a significant privilege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:37 IST
Edie Falco (Image source/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Edie Falco has expressed her enthrallment at stepping into "another whole world" while working on 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' lauding James Cameron's expansive cinematic universe. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Falco, 62, shared her excitement about playing General Ardmore in this stunning franchise.

Describing the director as astonishing, Falco praised Cameron's relentless innovation and determination to breach the boundaries of filmmaking by inventing new methods and scrutinizing narratives. "Being part of the visions that James Cameron brings to life is a great honor," Falco remarked, reflecting on her unique experience.

Highlighting Cameron's youthful enthusiasm for storytelling, Falco compared his creative process to that of an eager beginner brimming with ideas. Details about the film remain sparse, but it promises to introduce new cultures on Pandora, such as the Ash People. The film features returning stars like Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, with Oona Chaplin joining as a new cast member.

Latest News

