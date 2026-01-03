Swiss New Year's Bar Tragedy Sparks Criminal Investigation

A horrific fire at a popular Swiss bar has resulted in 40 deaths, prompting criminal investigations against the bar's operators. The Valais prosecutors suspect negligence-related charges, particularly around homicide, bodily harm, and arson. The tragedy raises questions about safety protocols and is considered one of Switzerland's worst tragedies.

The incident occurred at Le Constellation, a bar in Crans-Montana where reports suggest sparklers ignited soundproof ceiling foam. Witness accounts and ongoing investigations by local authorities focus on fire prevention measures, safety inspections, and the bar's renovation history. Justice Minister Beat Jans described the incident as a massive tragedy.

The victims, mainly young patrons enjoying the New Year celebration, include several underaged individuals. Authorities have identified a teenage Italian golfer among the deceased. Ongoing efforts by the police attempt to identify all victims as the community mourns, placing flowers at the site while investigations unfold.