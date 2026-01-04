Tribute to Dravidian Champion L Ganesan: A Legacy in Tamil Politics
Dravidian leader L Ganesan, aged 92, passed away in Thanjavur. Tamil Nadu's CM M K Stalin and MDMK chief Vaiko mourn his death, highlighting his pivotal role in the Dravidian movement and Tamil political landscape. Ganesan's legacy includes serving as MLA, MP, and MDMK presidium chairman.
Veteran Dravidian leader L Ganesan passed away at 92 due to age-related ailments at his Thanjavur residence. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a man who dedicated his life to Tamil identity and the DMK cause.
Stalin acknowledged Ganesan's pivotal role in the student protests against the imposition of Hindi, describing him as a respected figure within the party. Ganesan served as a member of the DMK's high-level action committee, leaving an indelible mark on Tamil Nadu's political landscape.
MDMK head Vaiko also paid homage, recalling Ganesan's political journey under C N Annadurai and his significant contributions as an MLA, MP, and MDMK presidium chairman. His demise is deemed a significant loss to the Dravidian movement.
