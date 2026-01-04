Tribute to Dravidian Champion L Ganesan: A Legacy in Tamil Politics

Veteran Dravidian leader L Ganesan passed away at 92 due to age-related ailments at his Thanjavur residence. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a man who dedicated his life to Tamil identity and the DMK cause.

Stalin acknowledged Ganesan's pivotal role in the student protests against the imposition of Hindi, describing him as a respected figure within the party. Ganesan served as a member of the DMK's high-level action committee, leaving an indelible mark on Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

MDMK head Vaiko also paid homage, recalling Ganesan's political journey under C N Annadurai and his significant contributions as an MLA, MP, and MDMK presidium chairman. His demise is deemed a significant loss to the Dravidian movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)