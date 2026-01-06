Left Menu

Manchester United's Hunt for Interim Leadership: A Glance into Their Strategy

Manchester United considers former players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick for interim coaching roles following Ruben Amorim's dismissal. As the club aims for a temporary coach before a summer appointment, Darren Fletcher takes interim charge. Solskjaer, a club legend, is the frontrunner due to past successes.

Updated: 06-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:54 IST
Manchester United is actively seeking an interim coach following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim. Former players Solskjaer and Carrick have been approached to lead the team temporarily until a long-term solution is found this summer.

Darren Fletcher steps in as interim coach for the upcoming match against Burnley, while talks with Solskjaer, a former United manager, continue. Known for his significant contribution during his previous tenure from 2018 to 2021, Solskjaer is seen as the leading candidate.

The club's strategy involves stabilizing performance and securing future success. Potential long-term candidates like Oliver Glasner, Marco Silva, and Roberto De Zerbi show a glimpse into United's forward-thinking approach in managerial appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

