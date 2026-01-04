Divine Journey: A Spiritual Sojourn at Magh Mela

Despite the freezing temperatures, dedicated devotees flocked to the Sangam for a sacred dip in the Ganga during the revered Magh Mela on Sunday.

The Mela ground buzzed with life amid tents and saffron flags, as devotees poured in while devotional music echoed throughout the area. Attendees arrived on two-wheelers and by foot, many journeying from afar, carrying luggage and children alike.

The Akshayvat Marg became a bustling artery with a continuous flow of pilgrims. The site witnessed heightened activity as people prepared for the ritual dip. With security and medical staff on alert, the Magh Mela provided a safe and spiritual experience for all. A new township, Prayagwal, was introduced, along with several bathing ghats and pontoon bridges to accommodate the influx of devotees.