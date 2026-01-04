Left Menu

Union Minister's Visit to Wardha: Reviving Village Industries

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje will visit MGIRI on January 5 to review initiatives enhancing village industries using science and technology. Located in Wardha, MGIRI is dedicated to the Gandhian vision of globally competitive village industries. The visit includes inspecting key divisions like Khadi and Textile.

Updated: 04-01-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:52 IST
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje is slated to visit the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialization (MGIRI) on January 5 to evaluate its efforts in bolstering village industries through science and technology, according to officials.

MGIRI, a National Autonomous institution, strives to fortify the Gandhian philosophy of village industries, integrating modern science and technology to render them globally competitive.

During her visit, Karandlaje will explore MGIRI's various divisions, including Khadi and Textile, Bio-processing, and Herbal, as stated in an official release.

