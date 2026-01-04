Union Minister's Visit to Wardha: Reviving Village Industries

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje is slated to visit the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialization (MGIRI) on January 5 to evaluate its efforts in bolstering village industries through science and technology, according to officials.

MGIRI, a National Autonomous institution, strives to fortify the Gandhian philosophy of village industries, integrating modern science and technology to render them globally competitive.

During her visit, Karandlaje will explore MGIRI's various divisions, including Khadi and Textile, Bio-processing, and Herbal, as stated in an official release.