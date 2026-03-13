Left Menu

Glitzy Awards, K-Pop Comebacks, and Drama at the Oscars

The current entertainment news briefs highlight sequins and fashion trends at the Oscars, Netflix's sequel for 'KPop Demon Hunters', BTS's grand comeback concert, Oscar race dramas, Barbra Streisand receiving an honorary award at Cannes, a studio aiding autistic adults in Hollywood, and updates on 'Peaky Blinders' and a UK legal case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 10:31 IST
Glitzy Awards, K-Pop Comebacks, and Drama at the Oscars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The glittering world of entertainment is bustling with anticipation as sequins and slits dominate the fashion trends at this year's Oscars. Celebrity stylist Deborah Afshani reveals the latest red-carpet styles just in time for the big event, dressing notable figures like 'Hamnet' director Chloe Zhao.

Netflix has announced a sequel to 'KPop Demon Hunters,' making waves in the streaming universe. Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are at the helm, continuing their creative partnership with Netflix in a new multi-year deal, signaling promising ventures in animated stories.

The highly anticipated BTS concert in central Seoul is expected to gather one of the largest crowds since the 2002 World Cup. Meanwhile, Barbra Streisand is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes, marking her illustrious six-decade career in the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026