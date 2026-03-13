Glitzy Awards, K-Pop Comebacks, and Drama at the Oscars

The glittering world of entertainment is bustling with anticipation as sequins and slits dominate the fashion trends at this year's Oscars. Celebrity stylist Deborah Afshani reveals the latest red-carpet styles just in time for the big event, dressing notable figures like 'Hamnet' director Chloe Zhao.

Netflix has announced a sequel to 'KPop Demon Hunters,' making waves in the streaming universe. Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are at the helm, continuing their creative partnership with Netflix in a new multi-year deal, signaling promising ventures in animated stories.

The highly anticipated BTS concert in central Seoul is expected to gather one of the largest crowds since the 2002 World Cup. Meanwhile, Barbra Streisand is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes, marking her illustrious six-decade career in the arts.

