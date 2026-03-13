Left Menu

Breaking Health News: Global Updates on Healthcare and Medical Innovations

Recent health news highlights include attacks on healthcare sites in Iran, Regenxbio's gene therapy advancements, Eli Lilly's investments in China, and CVS' settlement over Medicare claims. Meanwhile, AI is being used in the battle over healthcare costs in the U.S. and Bayer faces ongoing lawsuit challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 10:31 IST
Breaking Health News: Global Updates on Healthcare and Medical Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a worrying development, the World Health Organization confirmed on Wednesday that 18 healthcare facilities in Iran have faced attacks, leading to the deaths of eight health workers since the onset of U.S. and Israel conflict with Iran in February.

On a more hopeful note, Regenxbio's experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy shows promising improvements in muscle function, a significant leap towards better treatment options for young patients.

In other health-related economic news, Eli Lilly announced a massive $3 billion investment into its China operations over the next decade, including a focus on expanding the production capacity of its type-2 diabetes and obesity drug, orforglipron.

