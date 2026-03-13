Left Menu

HFCL Secures Landmark Rs 10,159 Crore Global Contract for Optical Fiber

HFCL, an Indian telecom equipment manufacturer, has secured a substantial Rs 10,159 crore contract from a multinational corporation for optical fiber cable supply, slated over five years starting 2026. The deal enhances HFCL's competitive position in the OFC market, despite not disclosing the partner's identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 10:36 IST
HFCL Secures Landmark Rs 10,159 Crore Global Contract for Optical Fiber
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HFCL, a prominent Indian telecom equipment manufacturer, has announced a significant contract worth approximately Rs 10,159 crore with a global multinational corporation. The agreement involves supplying high-fiber-count optical fiber cables over a five-year period starting in 2026.

This contract, with an estimated value of $1.10 billion, marks a historic moment for HFCL as it represents the first long-term, multi-year optical fiber cable supply deal in the company's history. The contract will be fulfilled through HFCL's overseas wholly-owned subsidiary.

Although the corporation involved has not been publicly named, HFCL emphasized that the agreement highlights its technological prowess and reinforces its competitive standing in the global optical fiber cable market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026