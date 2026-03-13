HFCL Secures Landmark Rs 10,159 Crore Global Contract for Optical Fiber
HFCL, an Indian telecom equipment manufacturer, has secured a substantial Rs 10,159 crore contract from a multinational corporation for optical fiber cable supply, slated over five years starting 2026. The deal enhances HFCL's competitive position in the OFC market, despite not disclosing the partner's identity.
HFCL, a prominent Indian telecom equipment manufacturer, has announced a significant contract worth approximately Rs 10,159 crore with a global multinational corporation. The agreement involves supplying high-fiber-count optical fiber cables over a five-year period starting in 2026.
This contract, with an estimated value of $1.10 billion, marks a historic moment for HFCL as it represents the first long-term, multi-year optical fiber cable supply deal in the company's history. The contract will be fulfilled through HFCL's overseas wholly-owned subsidiary.
Although the corporation involved has not been publicly named, HFCL emphasized that the agreement highlights its technological prowess and reinforces its competitive standing in the global optical fiber cable market.
