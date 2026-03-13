HFCL Secures Landmark Rs 10,159 Crore Global Contract for Optical Fiber

HFCL, a prominent Indian telecom equipment manufacturer, has announced a significant contract worth approximately Rs 10,159 crore with a global multinational corporation. The agreement involves supplying high-fiber-count optical fiber cables over a five-year period starting in 2026.

This contract, with an estimated value of $1.10 billion, marks a historic moment for HFCL as it represents the first long-term, multi-year optical fiber cable supply deal in the company's history. The contract will be fulfilled through HFCL's overseas wholly-owned subsidiary.

Although the corporation involved has not been publicly named, HFCL emphasized that the agreement highlights its technological prowess and reinforces its competitive standing in the global optical fiber cable market.

