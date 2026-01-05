Celebrating Linguistic Pride: Telugu's Global Recognition

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of linguistic respect, asserting that no language should be seen as superior or inferior. Speaking at the World Telugu Conference, he urged people to appreciate diverse languages across the nation.

Naidu stated that studying in one's mother tongue often leads to greater academic success and cultural preservation. He refuted concerns that technology threatens languages, suggesting it actually aids in their safekeeping.

Highlighting Telugu's significance as one of India's six classical languages, Naidu noted its speakers number in the millions and announced plans to establish a Telugu university in honor of Potti Sriramulu.

(With inputs from agencies.)